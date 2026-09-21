Ultimate Music Guide - Special Collectors Edition - Creedence Clearwater Revival

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UNCUT | ULTIMATE MUSIC GUIDE: CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL

Down the road he goes! The Ultimate Music Guide to Creedence Clearwater Revival and their songwriting powerhouse – John Fogerty. From their early steps, through huge success, all the way to Fogerty’s rebirth as solo artist, social conscience and benign Lord of Lockdown…