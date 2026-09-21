Ultimate Music Guide Collectors Edition TOM PETTY

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Celebrate the life and music of Tom Petty with this definitive guide to his remarkable career. From his early days with Mudcrutch through the rise of The Heartbreakers, Petty’s story unfolds in classic interviews and detailed reviews of every album, including his solo triumphs and collaborations with the Traveling Wilburys. Packed with rare insights, live highlights, and tributes, it captures the enduring spirit of an American rock icon whose songs remain timeless.