Ultimate Music Guide - BOWIE (Blue Cover)

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£14.99

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This Ultimate Music Guide to David Bowie is also available in a limited-edition hardback book, with a print run of just 400 copies. Each book is individually numbered, click here to find out more.

In the year that Diamond Dogs turns 50, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to David Bowie in a Definitive 172 page edition. In-depth reviews. Classic interviews and profiles. Plus: an eight-page foldout Ziggy timeline! “Come on you rock and rollers!”