Ultimate Music Guide - Bob Marley - New Collectors Edition

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Explore the life and legacy of Bob Marley with this essential guide to his music. From the early ska and rocksteady days with The Wailers to international breakthrough albums like Catch a Fire, Exodus and Kaya, every record is reviewed in detail. Classic interviews and rare features reveal Marley’s journey as a cultural icon, political voice and global pioneer of reggae. Packed with insights on his live shows, collaborations and lasting influence, it’s a definitive celebration of his spirit.