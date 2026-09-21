Ultimate Music Guide - Bob Dylan Delux Remastered Edition

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Fear. Mystery. Confusion. Awe. The magnetic strangeness of Bob Dylan has dominated our world for well over half a century, casting a long shadow over most everyone who has followed in his wake.

Now, in the wake of him being awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, we’ve revisited, upgraded and expanded our Ultimate Music Guide to Dylan. Over 148 pages, we pursue rock's most capricious and elusive genius through the back pages of NME, Melody Maker and Uncut, revisiting precious time spent with Dylan over the years: from a relative innocent in a Mayfair hotel room, complaining about how, already, "people pick me apart"; to a verbose prophet of Armageddon revealing, with deadly intent, "Satan's working everywhere!"

To complement these archive reports, you’ll also find in-depth pieces on all 37 of Dylan's storied albums, from 1962's Bob Dylan to this year's Fallen Angels; 37 valiant, insightful attempts to unpick a lifetime of unparalleled creativity, in which the rich history, sounds and stories of America have been transformed, again and again, into something radical and new. In which Dylan has revolutionised our culture, several times, more or less single-handedly.