Ultimate Music Guide - AC/DC #43

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This Ultimate Music Guide to AC/DC is also available in a limited-edition hardback book, with a print run of just 300 copies. Each book is individually numbered, click here to find out more.

Hell’s bells! In the run up to the band’s 50th anniversary, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to the world’s most unyielding rock band: AC/DC. Fashions couldn’t change them. Death couldn’t stop them. School uniform would never outgrow them.

Every album reviewed
From the band’s earliest Australian-only release to the world conquering Back In Black, all the way to their most recent, 2020’s //Power Up//

“He was a knockout. He was a gentleman, a showman.”
Saluting the genius of Bon Scott

Death! Crabs! Guitars!
How AC/DC made Back In Black