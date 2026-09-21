Ultimate Genre Guide - Soft Rock

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Take it easy! Your Ultimate Guide to Soft Rock: from Steely Dan to Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and beyond… Every major Soft Rock player reviewed in depth.  Classic archive interviews. Peaceful easy feelings. Includes the biggest (Softest?) albums of all time, legendary disagreements, and the 40 best Soft Rock singles. Yes, “Africa” is in there – but how high?