TRAX Socks

Product
£10.00

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TRAX Socks

Custom Sports Crew Socks made from 80% cotton with Terry cushioning on the sole and sports ribbing to prevent feet from slipping inside of the sock. Full custom sports crew socks fall just below the calf.

Packaged as a pair with recycled sock tag and individual self-seal bag.

Features Terry cushioning on the sole to provide great comfort and to prevent blisters and chaffing from occurring. This will reduce sock and foot pain during sports or daily workout activity.


• One Size 'Fits Most' (UK guide size 5 – 9)
• Regular Cotton (Upcycled Cotton or Bamboo Yarn available at additional cost)
• Material: 80% combed cotton for comfort, 17% recycled polyamide for strength, 3% elastane for comfort and strength
• Free recycled branded sock tag
• Supplied in pairs in an individual self-sealing bag (bag is compostable)
• Absorbs sweat, enhances durability, superior comfort
• Heel and toe reinforcement