TRAX - Mustang Black T-Shirt

Product
£35.00

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This black TRAX t-shirt features a minimalist front print with the TRAX logo on the chest. The back showcases a striking illustration of the classic Ford Mustang Fastback set against a dramatic sunset backdrop, with bold racing stripes accentuating its heritage. Perfect for enthusiasts, it blends iconic muscle car culture with contemporary streetwear appeal. This design is also available on a hoodie.