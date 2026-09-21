TRAX - BMW E30 and Merc 190E White T-Shirt

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£35.00

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This white TRAX t-shirt features a minimalist front print with the TRAX logo on the chest, while the rear print highlights two legends of the car tuning scene, the BMW E30 Evo & Mercedes 190E. A perfect fusion of performance tuning and contemporary streetwear aesthetics. Built for those who live and breathe car culture, it’s a statement piece both trackside and on the streets. Wear it loud, wear it proud. This design is also available on a hoodie.