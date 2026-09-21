TRAX OG Modified Car Show T-Shirt

Product
£22.00

More Information

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Stylised TRAX logo is printed on the left chest with a larger print on the centre back