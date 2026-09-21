TRAX Black Hoodie with Drift Design

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£45.00

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TRAX Black Hoodie with Drift Design

New for 2024, TRAX bring you this hoodie with it's logo on the front and a unique drift design on the back.

Available in Black  

AWDis Heavyweight Hoodie

Designed with a relaxed fit, and constructed from heavyweight soft-touch fabric to keep the wearer warm and snug, featuring flat chunky drawcords. Made with 70% Cotton and 30% Polyester.

  Size GuideSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (inches)3640444852
Actual chest (cm)5256606468
Body Length (cm)6871747780
Sleeve Length (cm)6364.56667.569