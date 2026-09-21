TRAX 2024 Trucker Cap

Product
£25.00

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Trucker Cap with Embroidered TRAX Logo

One size (adjustable)

Celebrate the annual TRAX event with this retro-style snapback size adjuster trucker cap. Choose from two colours, all black or iconic black & orange.

Lightweight, at just 60g, the panel and peak is 100% cotton and the mesh rear panels 100% Polyester.