Throwing for Beginners - Basic techniques and step-by-step thrown projects

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Throwing for Beginners

Basic techniques and step-by-step thrown pottery projects

A selection of simple throwing projects, starting with a basic cylinder and working up to more challenging items. Learn the basics then apply them to making your own decorative and functional ware. The easy to follow step-by-step guides are supported by advice on tools and handy tips.

● PREPARATION
● TOOLS
● TECHNIQUES
● 15 PROJECTS

132 Pages | 210mm x 267mm