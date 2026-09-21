Think Fishing - Volumes 49-54

Special Offer was £19.99, now just £14.99.
Des Shipp’s Think Fishing series has been brought to the DVD format.
Six discs - issues 49 to 54 of this terrific e-magazine - each containing a full-length movie and digital magazine.
ISSUE 49
CATCHING IN TRICKY CONDITIONS
See how Des approaches a peg when conditions are tricky and the fish really need encouragement to feed.
ISSUE 50
WINNING TACTICS ON COMMERCIALS
Watch Des’ every move as he competes in a midweek open at Moorlands Farm.
ISSUE 51
SMALL FISH SECRETS
Des gives a masterclass on how to fish the whip for small fish on a large reservoir.
ISSUE 52
HYBRIDS ON THE FEEDER
It’s a session to remember as Des fished the cage feeder for hard-fighting hybrids.
ISSUE 53
TACKLING COLOURED WATER
Des shows you his approach to tackling heavily coloured water after heavy rain.
ISSUE 54
FISH PAST YOUR FEED
Join Des at Shearwater Lake as he shows you one of his deadliest winter tactics.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.