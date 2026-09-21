Think Fishing - Volumes 49-54

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Des Shipp’s Think Fishing series has been brought to the DVD format.


Six discs - issues 49 to 54 of this terrific e-magazine - each containing a full-length movie and digital magazine.


ISSUE 49

CATCHING IN TRICKY CONDITIONS

See how Des approaches a peg when conditions are tricky and the fish really need encouragement to feed.


ISSUE 50

WINNING TACTICS ON COMMERCIALS

Watch Des’ every move as he competes in a midweek open at Moorlands Farm.


ISSUE 51

SMALL FISH SECRETS

Des gives a masterclass on how to fish the whip for small fish on a large reservoir.


ISSUE 52

HYBRIDS ON THE FEEDER

It’s a session to remember as Des fished the cage feeder for hard-fighting hybrids.


ISSUE 53

TACKLING COLOURED WATER

Des shows you his approach to tackling heavily coloured water after heavy rain.


ISSUE 54

FISH PAST YOUR FEED

Join Des at Shearwater Lake as he shows you one of his deadliest winter tactics.