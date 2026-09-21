Think Fishing - Volumes 37-42

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Issue 37

MANAGING YOUR SWIMS

Keeping all your swims properly managed is the key to catching all day.


Issue 38

TAKE IT STEADY

Just because the sun's out doesn't mean the fish are going to play ball.


Issue 39

FISHING SHALLOW

Des shows how important it is to target the shallow areas of your swim in warm weather.


Issue 40

TRANSFORM YOUR SWIM

Winning matches is all about making the right decisions at the right time.


Issue 41

PELLET WAGGLER

See how Des approaches a session on the pellet waggler for carp.


Issue 42

SILVER FISH SHALLOW

When your peg is fizzing there's only one way to catch silver fish - shallow