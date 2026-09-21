Think Fishing - Volumes 25-30

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Special Offer was £19.99, now just £14.99.

Every episode includes inside information to help you catch more and win matches at Britain's top venues. 523 minutes of DVD action with one of the country's leading matchmen.


This six-DVD gift set comprises episodes 25 to 30 of Des Shipp's fantastic Think Fishing e-zine.


Supplied in a six-disc gift box, each DVD features a full-length movie and digital magazine.


Issues include:

Filling In The Gaps

The revealing Get On The Meat

UNDERWATER SPECIAL 2

Match Tactics

Target Shallow Water

and Big Fish Tactics


It's the next best thing to sitting behind Des at his peg for five hours!