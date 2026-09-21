Think Fishing - Volumes 19-24

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Every episode includes inside information to help you catch more and win matches at Britain's top venues. 528 minutes of DVD action with one of the country's leading matchmen.


This six-DVD gift set comprises episodes 19 to 24 of Des Shipp's fantastic Think Fishing e-zine.


Supplied in a six-disc gift box, each DVD features a full-length movie and digital magazine.


Issues include:

Thinking Outside The Box

The legendary Underwater Special

Winter Pellet Fishing

Beat The Wind

Winter Silvers

and Micro Pellets, Quality Fish


It's the next best thing to sitting behind Des at his peg for five hours!