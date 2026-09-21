Think Fishing DVDs - Volumes 1-6

Special Offer was £19.99, now just £14.99.
This six-DVD gift set comprises the first six episodes of Des Shipp's fantastic Think Fishing e-zine.
The publishing phenomenon of 2015/16, Des Shipp's digital Think Fishing series has been brought to the DVD format.
Six discs - issues one to six of this terrific e-zine - each containing a full-length movie and PDF files of the original digital magazine.
Episodes include inside information to help you catch more and win matches at: Tunnel Barn Farm; Shearwater Lake; Packington Somers; Hillview Lakes; The Glebe and Weston Pools.
This six-DVD gift set comprises the first six episodes of Des Shipp's fantastic Think Fishing e-zine. Supplied in a six-disc gift box, each DVD features a full-length movie and PDF files of digital magazines.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.