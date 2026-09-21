Think Fishing DVDs - Volumes 1-6

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£14.99

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Special Offer was £19.99, now just £14.99.

This six-DVD gift set comprises the first six episodes of Des Shipp's fantastic Think Fishing e-zine.


The publishing phenomenon of 2015/16, Des Shipp's digital Think Fishing series has been brought to the DVD format.


Six discs - issues one to six of this terrific e-zine - each containing a full-length movie and PDF files of the original digital magazine.


Episodes include inside information to help you catch more and win matches at: Tunnel Barn Farm; Shearwater Lake; Packington Somers; Hillview Lakes; The Glebe and Weston Pools.


This six-DVD gift set comprises the first six episodes of Des Shipp's fantastic Think Fishing e-zine. Supplied in a six-disc gift box, each DVD features a full-length movie and PDF files of digital magazines.