United States Navy - An Illustrated History

Product
£9.99

More Information

A richly illustrated history of the United States Navy from its 1775 origins to its 250th anniversary in 2025. This authoritative volume charts the evolution from wooden frigates and ironclads to supercarriers, nuclear submarines and autonomous systems. Major wars, technological leaps, modern operations and future challenges are explored in depth, alongside vivid imagery of ships, sailors and milestones across two and a half centuries.