The Ultimate Tour Guide - 100% Unofficial Guide to the Tour de France

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The Ultimate Tour Guide is brought to you by the experts behind Men’s Fitness, Women’s Fitness and 220 Triathlon, the Unofficial Guide to the Tour De France 2026 covers everything cycling fans need to know about the world’s greatest cycle race.

This bumper sized bookazine covers both the Tour De France and The Tour De France Femmes, in an all-encompassing package: With profiles on leading riders, insights into every team, stage by stage route detail and detail on the rules and history of the race. 164 pages, published on high quality paper stock, this Unofficial Guide to the Tour De France 2026 is a must buy for cycling fans everywhere. 