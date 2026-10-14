The Ultimate Guide to Tom & Zendaya

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£9.99

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On sale early December 2026 - Pre-order your copy today!
The Ultimate Guide to Tom & Zendaya celebrates one of the most popular young couples in Hollywood, bringing together the stories, careers and relationship of Tom Holland and Zendaya in one essential collector's edition. From their early lives and first steps into the entertainment industry to becoming two of the biggest stars of their generation, exploring the journeys that brought them together and made them global icons. Readers will discover how Tom and Zendaya found fame, exploring their childhoods, early careers and breakthrough roles before diving into their biggest movies and most memorable performances. From the Spider-Man films that first brought them together on screen to their individual careers and major Hollywood projects, including Dune and The Odyssey, The Ultimate Guide to Tom & Zendaya charts their evolution from rising stars to international A-listers. Packed with fascinating facts, memorable moments, behind-the-scenes stories and insights into their lives and careers, The Ultimate Guide to Tom & Zendaya is a must-have keepsake for fans of two of Hollywood's most recognisable stars, offering fans a closer look at the couple both on and off screen.