The Ultimate Guide to Sea Rigs Bookazine

Product
£4.99

More Information

Special Offer - Was £9.99, now HALF PRICE, just £4.99

A complete guide to components and construction

This 116 page guide for shore or boast anglers, contains rigs for all species and all conditions, with easy to follow instructions on how to make them.

Editor, Paul Dennis, writes; these rigs are proven, tried and tested fish catchers that have worked time and time again, and within this bookazine we will explain how and why they will work for you. Make up these rigs, use them with confidence, and see your catches improve.