The Ultimate Guide to Harry Styles Bookazine

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2026 is a huge year for Harry Styles. Following the release of his fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally in March, the multi-award winning global superstar is preparing for his Together, Together tour, beginning this summer. Following a 12-night residency at London's Wembley Stadium with Shania Twain, he heads to Europe and South America, before a 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Gardens. Coinciding and featuring images from this year’s tour, this 100-page bookazine, filled with great photography ad essential facts, is a must-have for his huge number of passionate fans. It covers his entire music career, from X-Factor to One Direction and his solo success, as well as including his acting career, personal relationships and his impact on the fashion world.