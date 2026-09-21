The Royal Family Series - Royals On Tour

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£9.99

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This commemorative edition honours many of the royal tours that have gone before. It compiles some of the most beautiful imagery that details the working travels of the Royal Family throughout the decades.


Royal tours are part of a long-standing tradition that goes back centuries. The Royal Family have travelled abroad for political, social, and ceremonial reasons for generations, making these visits an important part of their heritage and our history. In essence, royal tours blend diplomacy, tradition, charity, and national pride, serving both political and cultural functions. They help reinforce the monarchy’s connection to people across the world while ensuring the Royal Family remains an important symbol of continuity and unity. This is particularly important in our fast-paced and rapidly changing world; royal tours help the monarchy to stay relevant in the modern era, demonstrating that the Royal Family are down to earth, active and engaged with global issues.