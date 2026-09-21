The Royal Family - Royal Baby

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The Royal Family Series

Royal Baby

Celebrating the new era for Britain's historic family

To Celebrate this momentous occasion The Royal Family Series have compiled this commemorative edition that details the early years of various members of Britain's wonderful Royal Family, including birth announcements, maternity style, christenings, official appearances, family life, baby fashions, and, of course a first glimpse at the newest Royal Family member.

A4 Size | Full Colour Throughout | Paperback | 124 Pages