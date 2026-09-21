The Royal Family In the 21st Century

Product
£9.99

More Information

Pre-order your copy today for delivery in late April 2026

The Royal Family Series

The Royal Family In the 21st Century 

From the final years of Elizabeth II’s record-breaking reign to the coronation of Charles III, from the fairytale wedding of Prince William and Catherine to the seismic fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure, this stunning visual chronicle captures a royal family in profound transition.

Packed with iconic photography, behind-the-scenes moments, and revealing insights, this collector’s edition bookazine explores how the House of Windsor has confronted unprecedented challenges while preparing the next generation for the crown. A must-have for royal enthusiasts and casual readers alike.


Barcode - 978-1-918633-05-4

Pagination – 124pp

Cover price - £9.99

Perfect Bound 

A4

On-sale – Friday 24th April 26