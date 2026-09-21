A Commemoration - Queen Elizabeth II

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We are proud to have created this 124 page special issue to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, including sections on the following:

 

 

 
  • The years before Elizabeth became Queen including her early ears and wartime years
  • A Royal love story: Elizabeth and Philip
  • The Queen and her family
  • The Queen and her Prime Ministers
  • The Queen and the Commonwealth
  • Key events during The Queen’s reign including the unmissable Christmas speeches
  • The Queen’s fashion and her hobbies (at the races, her animals)

     