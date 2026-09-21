The New Monarch - King Charles lll

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This 124-page special issue celebrates the new Monarch, King Charles III, and includes the following:

• The early years – An heir apparent is born, family life, early education

• Further education and investiture of Prince of Wales

• Royal Air Force and Navy career, royal duties

• Marriage to Lady Diana Spencer, family life

• Divorce, death of Diana

• Marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles

• Royal duties, interest in environmental issues, philanthropy, charity work and commitment to the Commonwealth

• The marriages of Prince William and Prince Harry and becoming a Grandfather

• Becoming King, mourning HM Queen Elizabeth II