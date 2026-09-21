"The Lady in Red" - A4 Poster Print - Steam coal train

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'The Lady in Red 
 - A4 Poster Print

LMS Stanier 8F 2-8-0 No. 48624 heads the 'Windcutter' coal train away from Loughborough during the October 2014 steam gala.
- Caption by Brian Sharpe

Get your copy of this fantastic image of The Lady in Red.

The print is produced in A4 size on quality print card.