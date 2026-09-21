The History of Rock 1971

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1971 finds rock in transition. John Lennon aims barbs at McCartney, while Paul struggles to focus on Wings. Slade emerge as raucous heroes, Elton John becomes a flamboyant star, and Marc Bolan’s T. Rex spark teenage pandemonium. Rod Stewart and the Faces hit their stride, The Rolling Stones settle into French exile, and David Bowie begins his ascent. Meanwhile, Isaac Hayes, Curtis Mayfield and Miles Davis reshape black music, and the press captures it all in vivid frontline reporting.