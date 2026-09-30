The History of Rock 1982

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Pre-order your issue today for delivery in early July 2026

The History of Rock reconstructs all the key musical events, using a wealth of revelatory interviews, reviews and news stories that have languished in the vaults of NME and Melody Maker for decades. Each issue builds an unprecedentedly detailed chronicle of the music and musicians we loved of that year.