The History of Rock 1979

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The latest issue of History Of Rock takes us to the heart of 1979, as seen by the witnesses from music’s frontline: the correspondents from NME and Melody Maker. The Jam at the peak of their powers. Keith Richards in court. Blondie, Pretenders, and much more. What chance have you got against a tie and a crest?