The History of Rock 1976

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Presenting the latest in our landmark History Of Rock Series: 1976. Rock in 1976 was a two-speed economy, with its celebrity action and street-level reaction. Reporters from the music press are where it matters, chasing the story wherever it appears. Fighting Parisian stallholders with Patti Smith. Receiving cryptic messages from the Rolling Stones. Getting stuck in with a new phenomenon: punk.