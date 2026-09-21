The History of Rock 1975

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This 1975 volume of The History of Rock chronicles a transformative year in modern music. Through archived features and period reporting, it captures the rise of disco, major shifts in rock, and the ongoing cultural impact of artists from Elton John to global touring acts. With contemporary writing from journalists like Juliet Benton, plus charts, imagery and reportage from 1975’s defining moments, it offers an immersive snapshot of the year music changed direction.