The History of Rock 1973

Product
£10.99

More Information

The History of Rock continues its deep dive into music’s golden era with a look at 1973, a year of departures and arrivals. Pink Floyd release The Dark Side of the Moon, Bowie “retires” Ziggy Stardust, and Bruce Springsteen makes his debut alongside Bob Marley. Inside are vintage articles from NME and Melody Maker covering Led Zeppelin, Cohen, Yoko Ono, Gram Parsons, Status Quo, the Stones, Dylan, Van Morrison, The Wailers and more. A true time capsule of rock history.