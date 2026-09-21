The History of Rock 1972

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In 1972, rock sheds its blues boom seriousness for bold colour and theatrical flair. David Bowie dominates with Ziggy Stardust, reshaping music and culture while boosting Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Mott The Hoople. Marc Bolan reigns in sales, but glam’s crown shifts. Inside are original Melody Maker and NME reports on Bowie, Slade, Paul Simon, Can, MC5, Hawkwind, Led Zeppelin, Roxy Music, Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, Lennon, Genesis, Wings and more — a vivid portrait of a pivotal year.