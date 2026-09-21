The History of Rock 1968

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1968 saw rock shift from psychedelia back to roots and raw power. The Beatles, fresh from India, readied new songs and launched Apple, while the Rolling Stones roared with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and Beggars Banquet. Hendrix pushed boundaries as Cream neared their end, and The Doors electrified London. Dylan stayed elusive, but The Band, Fleetwood Mac, Small Faces, Aretha Franklin, and Sly Stone shaped a year when the blues and live energy drove rock forward.