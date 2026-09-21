The History of Rock 1966

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The second History of Rock volume revisits 1966, the year pop became psychedelic. From Dylan’s electric tours to The Beatles’ “more popular than Jesus” storm, The Beach Boys unveiling Pet Sounds and The Rolling Stones redefining themselves, it was a year of bold experiments. Contemporary NME and Melody Maker pieces cover The Kinks, Small Faces, Dusty Springfield, Roy Orbison, Simon & Garfunkel, Cream, Scott Walker, Ike & Tina Turner, The Who and more, capturing music’s rapid evolution.