The Guide to Model Railways Issue 3

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Welcome to the third issue of this new series, The Guide to Model Railways.

Whether you’re a curious beginner or an established modeller, The Guide to Model Railways will be published every quarter and is your ticket to the fascinating and intricate world of railway modelling. This fully illustrated and comprehensive guide to the hobby covers everything from the basics of baseboards to the workings of modern digital command control, enabling modellers to expand their knowledge and explore new techniques.

Each issue will be packed with expert tips, clear diagrams and informative photos, it’s the perfect companion for the journey towards your dream railway, be it a modest layout or an expansive model empire. Topics covered include selecting a suitable scale and gauge; finding a home for the railway; building a baseboard; laying the track; constructing the landscape; electrics and control; point operation; panels, indications and lighting, and maintenance and tools.

With the aid of this guide, modellers can progress towards the real goal of the hobby – building and operating a true model railway, rather than just running a train set.