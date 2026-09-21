The Guide to Model Railways Issue 2

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Welcome to the second issue of this new series, The Guide to Model Railways.

Where The Guide to Model Railways Vol.1 tackled the basics of the hobby – from selecting a baseboard to laying the track – this new sequel takes things a step further, presenting a clear and comprehensive guide to adding realistic details, electronics, correct signals, illuminated buildings and so much more. Whether you’re just getting started or you’re a seasoned modeller, there’s hints, tips and advice to suit allcomers.

Illustrated throughout with easy-to-follow diagrams, detailed photographs and straightforward instructions, The Guide to Model Railways Vol.2 makes an ideal point of reference for navigating the route from train set to fully functional model railway. Topics covered include building a baseboard – revisited; track tips; wiring; train control; point control; lineside detailing; basic electronics; railway signalling and electrification.