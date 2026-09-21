Print A3 - The Great Goodbye- The A4's

Product
£9.99

More Information

'The Great Goodbye'
 - A3 Poster Print

All six surviving London & North Eastern Railway A4 streamlined Pacifics lined up at Locomotion: The National Museum at Shildon, on the evening of February 17.

They are, left to right, postward record holder No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley, No. 60008 Dwight D Eisenhower, No. 6009 Union of South Africa, No. 4489 Dominion of Canada; heritage era record-holder No. 4464 Bittern and world steam speed record holder No. 4468 Mallard.

Get your copy of this fantastic image of The Great Goodbye.

The print is produced in A3 size (420 x 297mm) on quality print card.