Print - The Great Gathering - The A4's - Small A3

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'The Great Gathering' A3 Poster Print

All six surviving London & North Eastern Railway A4 streamlined Pacifics came together at The National Railway Museum in York, 3-17 July 2013.

They are, left to right, postward record holder No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley, No. 60008 Dwight D Eisenhower, No. 6009 Union of South Africa, No. 4489 Dominion of Canada; heritage era record-holder No. 4464 Bittern and world steam speed record holder No. 4468 Mallard.

Get your copy of this fantastic image of The Great Gathering.

The print is produced in A3 size (420 x 297mm) on quality print card.