The Essential Guide to the Oscars

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On sale 15th January 2027 - Pre-order your copy today!

Roll out the red carpet for the ultimate celebration of Hollywood’s biggest night in The Essential Guide To The Oscars, packed with movie history, unforgettable moments, record-breaking stars and behind-the-scenes stories. Discover how the Academy Awards grew from an intimate Hollywood dinner into the world’s most famous movie awards, and relive the moments that have made Oscar night so memorable. From legendary winners and record-breaking actors, actresses and directors to surprise victories, famous snubs, extraordinary speeches and the moments when things didn’t quite go to plan, this is a fascinating journey through almost a century of Oscar history. Packed with incredible facts, iconic red-carpet looks, movie milestones and insights into how the awards really work, The Essential Guide To The Oscars also celebrates the filmmakers and craftspeople behind the movies, explores the secrets of Oscar night and looks back at every Best Picture winner. Glamorous, entertaining and packed with Hollywood history, it is the essential companion to the biggest night in movies.