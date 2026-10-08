The Essential Guide to The Hunger Games is the ultimate collector's edition for fans of one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises. Published to coincide with the release of the latest Hunger Games movie, this premium bookazine celebrates every chapter of Suzanne Collins' phenomenal series, making it the perfect companion for both lifelong fans and those discovering Panem for the first time. Packed with in-depth features, readers will revisit the bestselling novels that inspired the global phenomenon, explore how the stories were brought to the big screen, and dive into every film in the franchise. Behind-the-scenes stories, fascinating production secrets, cast and filmmaker interviews, and plenty of fun facts offer fresh insights into the world of Panem, its unforgettable characters, and the creative talent behind the films. From the origins of Katniss Everdeen and the evolution of the districts to the making of the latest blockbuster, every page is designed to immerse readers in the rich history and enduring legacy of The Hunger Games. Combining stunning imagery with compelling editorial from established entertainment journalists, The Essential Guide to The Hunger Games is an irresistible keepsake that will appeal to devoted fans, moviegoers, collectors, and lovers of young adult fiction alike, making it a standout addition to magazine shelves and an ideal purchase alongside the latest cinematic release.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.