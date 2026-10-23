On sale end of November 2026 - Pre order your copy now!
Assemble for the ultimate celebration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in The Essential Guide To
The Avengers, a spectacular bookazine packed with action, characters, movie moments and behind-the-scenes insight.
Discover how the Avengers came together and follow their incredible journey from the comics that started it all through to the MCU, from The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron to the epic events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Along the way, The S.H.I.E.L.D Files profiles the key heroes and villains while The Avengers Universe explores the wider world, characters and stories surrounding the team. Packed with interviews from the franchise’s biggest names, fascinating facts and behind-the-scenes features, this is the essential companion for every Avengers fan, celebrating the heroes, villains, battles and blockbuster moments that have made the Avengers one of the world’s most iconic superhero teams.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.