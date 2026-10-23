The Essential Guide to The Avengers

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£9.99

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On sale end of November 2026 - Pre order your copy now!

Assemble for the ultimate celebration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in The Essential Guide To The Avengers, a spectacular bookazine packed with action, characters, movie moments and behind-the-scenes insight.
Discover how the Avengers came together and follow their incredible journey from the comics that started it all through to the MCU, from The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron to the epic events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Along the way, The S.H.I.E.L.D Files profiles the key heroes and villains while The Avengers Universe explores the wider world, characters and stories surrounding the team. Packed with interviews from the franchise’s biggest names, fascinating facts and behind-the-scenes features, this is the essential companion for every Avengers fan, celebrating the heroes, villains, battles and blockbuster moments that have made the Avengers one of the world’s most iconic superhero teams.