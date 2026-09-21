Step into the Upside Down ... if you dare!
Introducing the ultimate companion to one of the most talked-about shows of the decade. The Essential Guide to Stranger Things takes you deeper into Hawkins, Indiana, with a complete celebration of the series from Season 1 through to the explosive finale. Packed with in-depth features, behind-the-scenes insights, and cast spotlights, this collector's edition uncovers the mysteries, monsters and 1980s nostalgia that made the show a global sensation.
Discover character profiles of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the rest of the Hawkins crew, alongside the unforgettable villains from the Demogorgon to Vecna. Relive the most iconic episodes with detailed story guides, revisit the music that defined each season, and explore the hidden references and Easter eggs woven into the Stranger Things universe. Exclusive interviews, trivia, and stunning photography bring fans closer to the series than ever before.
Whether you've been there since Will's disappearance in Season 1 or joined the ride with the battle at Starcourt Mall, this beautifully designed bookazine is the ultimate keepsake. Essential for every Stranger Things fan, it’s your ticket back into the world where friendship and courage fight the darkness.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.