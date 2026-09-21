The Essential Guide to Stranger Things

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£9.99

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Step into the Upside Down ... if you dare!

Introducing the ultimate companion to one of the most talked-about shows of the decade. The Essential Guide to Stranger Things takes you deeper into Hawkins, Indiana, with a complete celebration of the series from Season 1 through to the explosive finale. Packed with in-depth features, behind-the-scenes insights, and cast spotlights, this collector's edition uncovers the mysteries, monsters and 1980s nostalgia that made the show a global sensation.

Discover character profiles of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the rest of the Hawkins crew, alongside the unforgettable villains from the Demogorgon to Vecna. Relive the most iconic episodes with detailed story guides, revisit the music that defined each season, and explore the hidden references and Easter eggs woven into the Stranger Things universe. Exclusive interviews, trivia, and stunning photography bring fans closer to the series than ever before.

Whether you've been there since Will's disappearance in Season 1 or joined the ride with the battle at Starcourt Mall, this beautifully designed bookazine is the ultimate keepsake. Essential for every Stranger Things fan, it’s your ticket back into the world where friendship and courage fight the darkness.