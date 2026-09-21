OUT NOW! Boldly go on an unforgettable journey through 60 years of adventure, discovery, and imagination with The Essential Guide to Star Trek, the ultimate celebration of one of the most beloved science-fiction universes ever created. This fun-filled collector’s bookazine is packed with everything fans could wish for, from deep dives into every series and every film to surprising trivia, hidden gems, and fresh new perspectives on the galaxy of Star Trek.
Step aboard the Enterprise and beyond as we explore legendary captains, iconic villains, unforgettable friendships, and the moments that changed sci-fi forever. Along the way, you’ll uncover fascinating behind-the-scenes stories, quirky fun facts, and features designed to delight lifelong Trekkies and curious newcomers alike.
The adventure doesn’t stop there. The Essential Guide to Star Trek also features interviews with some of the franchise’s biggest stars, offering incredible insights straight from the people who helped shape this extraordinary universe.
Discover the real science behind the fiction, tour the most famous ships in Starfleet history, and even meet the strange, adorable, and unforgettable pets and creatures of Star Trek lore.
Whether you’ve loved Star Trek for decades or are preparing for your very first warp-speed voyage, this is your ultimate passport to the final frontier.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.