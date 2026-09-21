The Essential Guide to Star Trek

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£9.99

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OUT NOW!  Boldly go on an unforgettable journey through 60 years of adventure, discovery, and imagination with The Essential Guide to Star Trek, the ultimate celebration of one of the most beloved science-fiction universes ever created. This fun-filled collector’s bookazine is packed with everything fans could wish for, from deep dives into every series and every film to surprising trivia, hidden gems, and fresh new perspectives on the galaxy of Star Trek. Step aboard the Enterprise and beyond as we explore legendary captains, iconic villains, unforgettable friendships, and the moments that changed sci-fi forever. Along the way, you’ll uncover fascinating behind-the-scenes stories, quirky fun facts, and features designed to delight lifelong Trekkies and curious newcomers alike. The adventure doesn’t stop there. The Essential Guide to Star Trek also features interviews with some of the franchise’s biggest stars, offering incredible insights straight from the people who helped shape this extraordinary universe. Discover the real science behind the fiction, tour the most famous ships in Starfleet history, and even meet the strange, adorable, and unforgettable pets and creatures of Star Trek lore. Whether you’ve loved Star Trek for decades or are preparing for your very first warp-speed voyage, this is your ultimate passport to the final frontier.