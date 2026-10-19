The Essential Guide to Harry Potter

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£9.99

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On sale early November 2026 - Pre order your copy today!
The Essential Guide to Harry Potter is the ultimate celebration of the Wizarding World, marking 25 years of the Boy Who Lived and the extraordinary cultural phenomenon that began with J.K. Rowling’s bestselling books. From the pages of the original novels to the blockbuster films, the stage, television and beyond, this bookazine explores why Harry Potter remains one of the most beloved and influential franchises of all time. Taking readers on a magical journey through every Harry Potter film, the original books, the stage play, the video games and the wider Wizarding World, the bookazine also looks ahead to the highly anticipated new HBO television series. Packed with fascinating facts, behind-the-scenes stories, production insights and stunning photography, it reveals how the world of Hogwarts was brought to life and how its characters, creatures, locations and stories have become part of popular culture. Featuring interviews with stars and filmmakers, readers will discover first-hand memories from the people who helped create the magic, alongside features exploring the franchise's enduring cultural significance and its influence on generations of fans around the world. The Essential Guide to Harry Potter is a must-have keepsake for the millions of fans who grew up with the Boy Who Lived, as well as a new generation discovering the magic through the HBO series. With its huge nostalgic appeal, timely 25th-anniversary celebration and broad coverage of the entire Wizarding World, it is the perfect collectible for readers looking to revisit the magic of Harry Potter.