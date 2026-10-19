On sale early November 2026 - Pre order your copy today!
The Essential Guide to Harry Potter is the ultimate celebration of the Wizarding World, marking 25 years of the Boy Who Lived and the extraordinary cultural phenomenon that began with J.K. Rowling’s bestselling books. From the pages of the original novels to the blockbuster films, the stage, television and beyond, this bookazine explores why Harry Potter remains one of the most beloved and influential franchises of all time. Taking readers on a magical journey through every Harry Potter film, the original books, the stage play, the video games and the wider Wizarding World, the bookazine also looks ahead to the highly anticipated new HBO television series. Packed with fascinating facts, behind-the-scenes stories, production insights and stunning photography, it reveals how the world of Hogwarts was brought to life and how its characters, creatures, locations and stories have become part of popular culture. Featuring interviews with stars and filmmakers, readers will discover first-hand memories from the people who helped create the magic, alongside features exploring the franchise's enduring cultural significance and its influence on generations of fans around the world. The Essential Guide to Harry Potter is a must-have keepsake for the millions of fans who grew up with the Boy Who Lived, as well as a new generation discovering the magic through the HBO series. With its huge nostalgic appeal, timely 25th-anniversary celebration and broad coverage of the entire Wizarding World, it is the perfect collectible for readers looking to revisit the magic of Harry Potter.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.