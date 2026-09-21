The Christmas Magazine 2026

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£6.99

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On sale mid September 2026 - Pre order your copy today!

Celebrate the magic of the season in style with The Christmas Magazine from Kelsey Publishing.
Packed with 100 pages of festive inspiration, this special edition is your ultimate guide to creating a Christmas to remember in 2026. Discover delicious recipes for all diets, creative craft projects, stunning table and tree decorations, handmade gift tags, thoughtful fabric gifts, and elegant seasonal ideas for every home. From festive planning and entertaining to last-minute finishing touches, The Christmas Magazine has everything you need to make the countdown to the big day truly unforgettable!